Happiest Minds Tech rallies for third session after lifting FY27 growth forecast amid AI demand

Happiest Minds Technologies surged 10.99% to Rs 444.90 on extending the gains for third consecutive trading sessions.

The stock has jumped 31.98% in three straight sessions, with most gains coming after the the company raised its FY27 growth projection to 12.5% up from earlier estimate of 10%, supported by its Artificial Intelligence (AI) led initiatives and robust demand across sectors.

On February 10, 2026, the company launched AI First, its 11th Strategic Initiative. This initiative represents not merely an addition to the existing framework, but a strategic elevation: AI First reorients the company's entire operating model, service delivery architecture, client engagement and value-creation mechanism.

At the time of the AI First launch, the company communicated that it was witnessing rapid acceptance of its initiatives across the client base. Acknowledging the pace of change the company had indicated it would undertake an evaluation of client feedback, pipeline metrics, market opportunities, and the expanded scope of its AI First offerings and providing an updated growth outlook.

Following this review, the company has revised its FY27 growth guidance upward to 12.5%. In exchange filing, the company said that it also believes this growth will establish a solid foundation for FY28, where it aspires to achieve 15% growth.

Ashok Soota, chairman & chief mentor, Happiest Minds, said, "Happiest Minds is witnessing an accelerated growth driven by AI and other strategic initiatives. We are leading from the front with our AI-First strategy, which is already delivering measurable results and driving client transformations at scale. With this momentum, we are strongly positioned for sustained leadership in the AI-driven future of IT services

Joseph Anantharaju, co-chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds, said, We are witnessing all-round growth led by rapid acceleration in financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, and manufacturing by robust adoption of AI. The enhanced pipeline and strong business momentum we are experiencing validates our AI First strategy and reinforces our confidence in delivering superior outcomes for clients and stakeholders. Our solid FY27 forecast is a clear reflection of this trajectory.

Happiest Minds Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights.

The company has reported 25.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.30 crore despite a 2.4% increase in revenues to Rs 587.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

