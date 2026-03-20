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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies jumps on reports of stake sale talks

Happiest Minds Technologies jumps on reports of stake sale talks

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies surged 5.50% to Rs 392.05, following reports that EQT, Partners Group and ITC Infotech are exploring a controlling stake buyout.

The stake sale is said to be from founder and chairman Ashok Soota, who holds around 44% in the company.

According to reports, the promoter holding is valued at around Rs 2,500 crore. Discussions are said to be at an early stage, with one of the Big Four firms conducting commercial due diligence, and a report expected to be shared with potential bidders in the coming weeks.

However, any potential transaction will depend on valuation negotiations and may take time to materialise. Neither the company nor the interested parties have officially confirmed the development.

 

The move comes amid expectations of consolidation in the mid-tier IT services space as companies navigate industry headwinds and explore strategic growth opportunities.

Earlier this month, the company revised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 12.5% from 10%, citing strong traction from its AI First strategy and rising adoption of generative AI-led offerings.

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Happiest Minds Technologies enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights.

The company has reported 25.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.30 crore despite a 2.4% increase in revenues to Rs 587.56 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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