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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Forgings board approves to enhance capacity of solar project

Happy Forgings board approves to enhance capacity of solar project

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 May 2026

The board of Happy Forgings at its meeting held on 21 May 2026 has approved to enhance the capacity of solar power project from 25 MW AC to 35 MW AC. Consequently, the overall proposed investment in the project has also been revised from Rs 120 crore to up to Rs 170 crore.

 

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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