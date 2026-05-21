Happy Forgings board approves to enhance capacity of solar project
At meeting held on 21 May 2026The board of Happy Forgings at its meeting held on 21 May 2026 has approved to enhance the capacity of solar power project from 25 MW AC to 35 MW AC. Consequently, the overall proposed investment in the project has also been revised from Rs 120 crore to up to Rs 170 crore.
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST