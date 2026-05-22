Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 423.84 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 23.55% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 423.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.78% to Rs 301.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 1546.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1408.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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