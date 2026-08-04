Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 39.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 449.42 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 39.23% to Rs 91.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 449.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 353.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.449.42353.8031.3428.59148.87109.20122.6488.6491.4665.69

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