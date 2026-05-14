Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 2177.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 89.83% to Rs 3.36 croreNet profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 2177.78% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 89.83% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 282.17% to Rs 4.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.14% to Rs 10.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.361.77 90 10.615.89 80 OPM %54.1725.42 -53.6352.12 - PBDT1.950.56 248 6.183.51 76 PBT1.750.37 373 5.402.79 94 NP2.050.09 2178 4.931.29 282
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:50 PM IST