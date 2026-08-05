Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 38.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 38.96% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.411.9458.5157.221.531.231.331.041.070.77

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