Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Sales decline 19.42% to Rs 34.60 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India declined 22.87% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.42% to Rs 34.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.6042.94 -19 OPM %13.0113.25 -PBDT4.225.57 -24 PBT3.705.15 -28 NP2.803.63 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 84.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 84.00% in the June 2026 quarter

ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Globe International Carriers consolidated net profit rises 5.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Globe International Carriers consolidated net profit rises 5.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 236.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 236.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST