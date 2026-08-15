Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.42% to Rs 34.60 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India declined 22.87% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.42% to Rs 34.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.6042.9413.0113.254.225.573.705.152.803.63

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