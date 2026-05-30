Hardwyn India standalone net profit rises 96.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 46.41 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India rose 96.55% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 46.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.23% to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 160.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

46.4136.30160.05141.5612.047.8012.6812.205.422.9119.7516.844.952.4918.0615.213.421.7412.7110.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News