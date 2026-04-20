Hardwyn India surges after bagging orders from leading institutional projects across India

Hardwyn India zoomed 12% to Rs 25.11 after the company said that it has secured multiple orders from prominent institutional and government-backed infrastructure projects across India.

Offering further details, the company stated that the purchase orders have been received from several prestigious projects, including medical colleges, universities, and government establishments across states such as Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Concurrently, the company has also announced the launch of its ISI-certified floor spring. The product is engineered to deliver reliable glass door control, smooth closing action, and certified performance for frameless glass door installations. The product is particularly suited for high-traffic commercial and institutional environments.

A spokesperson for Hardwyn India said: The launch of our ISI-certified floor spring marks a significant step in strengthening our product portfolio with solutions that combine safety, performance, and design.

The encouraging response from reputed institutional projects underscores the market's trust in certified, high-quality architectural hardware."

Hardwyn India is a manufacturer and provider of architectural hardware and glass fittings, operating. The company specializes in premium solutions for residential and commercial spaces, including door hardware, kitchen fittings, shower enclosures, and furniture fittings.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 55.14% to Rs 1.79 crore despite a 5.80% rise in revenue to Rs 49.08 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.