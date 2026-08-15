Harish Textile Engineers standalone net profit declines 22.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.18% to Rs 39.44 crore

Net profit of Harish Textile Engineers declined 22.41% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.18% to Rs 39.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.4431.767.438.441.681.931.281.500.901.16

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