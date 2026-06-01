Harish Textile Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 36.36 crore

Net profit of Harish Textile Engineers rose 21.71% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2208.33% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 138.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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