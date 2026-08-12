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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers rose 550.00% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:06 PM IST