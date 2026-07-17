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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harmony Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Harmony Capital Services reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.410 0 OPM %31.290 -PBDT1.38-0.01 LP PBT1.38-0.01 LP NP1.38-0.01 LP

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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