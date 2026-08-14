Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit declines 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 124.92 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam declined 34.06% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 124.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.124.92116.464.557.055.557.543.935.963.935.96

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