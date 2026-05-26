Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 147.13 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam rose 75.53% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 147.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.63% to Rs 29.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 539.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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