Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit declines 6.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 324.45 croreNet profit of Harsha Engineers International declined 6.49% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 324.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 300.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales324.45300.68 8 OPM %12.2513.64 -PBDT48.0052.22 -8 PBT37.9843.02 -12 NP29.6831.74 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content