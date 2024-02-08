Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit declines 6.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 324.45 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International declined 6.49% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 324.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 300.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.324.45300.6812.2513.6448.0052.2237.9843.0229.6831.74