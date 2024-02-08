Sensex (    %)
                        
Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit declines 6.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 324.45 crore
Net profit of Harsha Engineers International declined 6.49% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 324.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 300.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales324.45300.68 8 OPM %12.2513.64 -PBDT48.0052.22 -8 PBT37.9843.02 -12 NP29.6831.74 -6
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

