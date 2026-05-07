Harsha Engineers International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.06% to Rs 473.91 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International reported to Rs 47.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 473.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.78% to Rs 155.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 1626.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1407.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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