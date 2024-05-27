Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 228.71% to Rs 3.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 48.15% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 236.72% to Rs 12.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 228.71% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.