Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 1814.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin rose 1814.29% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 86.97% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 6.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.300.45 -33 6.447.53 -14 OPM %-3.3364.44 -88.0491.90 - PBDT6.140.29 2017 12.016.92 74 PBT6.140.29 2017 12.016.92 74 NP5.360.28 1814 9.765.22 87
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:54 PM IST