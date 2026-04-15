Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 22.08% to Rs 0.60 croreNet loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.08% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.600.77 -22 2.392.57 -7 OPM %-23.3320.78 --0.421.56 - PBDT-0.110.33 PL 0.020.22 -91 PBT-0.180.29 PL -0.160.06 PL NP-0.180.23 PL -0.170.04 PL
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST