Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.580.6110.344.920.150.040.120.010.12-0.01

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