Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 21.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 565.10 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 21.04% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 565.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 530.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.565.10530.5013.3416.51108.02125.0832.6440.2824.5031.03

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