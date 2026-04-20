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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable slides after Q4 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Hathway Cable slides after Q4 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 3.54% to Rs 11.16 after the company reported a 11.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.33 crore, despite a 6.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 545.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 58.05% YoY to Rs 17.08 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Total expenses increased 6.59% to Rs 543.79 crore in Q4 March 2026 from Rs 510.15 crore in Q4 March 2025. During the quarter, channel cost stood at Rs 300.76 crore (up 18.4% YoY), other operational costs stood at Rs 86.12 crore (up 6.57% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 20.35 crore (down 3.23% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 0.20 crore (down 33.33% YoY) declined.

 

In Q4 FY26, revenue from broadband business declined 4.15% YoY to Rs 143.15 crore while revenue from cable television business jumped 13.15% YoY to Rs 391.61 crore.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 11.03% to Rs 82.31 crore despite 5.39% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2149.58 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Gurjeev Singh Kapoor as COO with additional charge as CEO with effect from April 20, 2026. He will take over as CEO with effect from 1 September 2026 upon completion of current CEO Tavinderjit Singh Panesars term on 31 August 2026.

Kapoor holds a B.E degree from Delhi College of Engineering, an MBA specializing in Marketing management from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi and a diploma in Digital Business leadership from Cornell University.

Hathway Cable & Datacom is engaged in the distribution of internet services through cable and has a strategic stake in entities engaged in the cable television business.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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