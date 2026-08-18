Hatsun Agro gains as Arun Icecreams expands US presence

Hatsun Agro Products rose 1.19% to Rs 980.35 after its Arun Icecreams brand participated in the New York India Day Parade 2026 on Madison Avenue on 16 August, marking its debut at the event and strengthening its presence in the US market.

As part of the celebrations, Arun Icecreams featured a specially designed parade float and consumer engagement booths along Madison Avenue. The brand distributed more than 15,000 ice creams across popular flavours, including Butterscotch Sandwich, Cream N Cookies Donuts, Vanilla Bites, Popitos Kacha Mango and Malai Kulfi.

The participation follows Arun Icecreams recent expansion into the United States and represents the brands first appearance at the New York India Day Parade. The event provides Arun Icecreams with an opportunity to strengthen its visibility in the US market and engage with a wider consumer audience as it expands its international presence.

R.G. Chandramogan, chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., said: Arun Icecreams has been part of peoples happy moments for many decades, and participating in New Yorks India Day Parade for the first time is a very special occasion for us.

As we continue to strengthen our presence in the United States, this event gives us an opportunity to share the Arun Icecreams experience with a wider audience and introduce more consumers to the flavours that have been loved for generations. We remain grateful for the trust consumers have placed in Arun Icecreams over the years. With that same commitment to quality and delight, we look forward to taking the brand to more consumers across international markets and building our global journey step by step.

Hatsun Agro Product is one of Indias private dairy companies, with businesses spanning milk, curd, ice cream and other value-added dairy products under brands including Arun Icecreams, Arokya and Hatsun.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.97% to Rs 60.58 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 40.94 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Net sales increased 17.61% YoY to Rs 2,363.72 crore in Q1 FY27.

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