Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 9.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 3090.49 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 9.72% to Rs 133.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 3090.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2534.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3090.492534.9111.3514.61321.96330.29170.68201.31133.69148.08

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