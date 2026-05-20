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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 18.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit rises 18.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 2577.63 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 18.32% to Rs 50.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 2577.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2242.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.76% to Rs 356.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 278.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.48% to Rs 9959.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8699.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2577.632242.85 15 9959.228699.76 14 OPM %9.1310.01 -11.8111.61 - PBDT205.60185.09 11 1044.04847.78 23 PBT59.7758.55 2 470.46377.30 25 NP50.8943.01 18 356.20278.81 28

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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