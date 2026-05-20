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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hatsun Agro Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Hatsun Agro Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Hatsun Agro Product's standalone net profit jumped 18.3% to Rs 50.89 crore on 14.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,577.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 2.1% to Rs 59.77 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 58.55 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 237.87 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 2.1% compared with Rs 232.97 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 14.94% to Rs 2,520.44 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2,192.82 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,809.31 crore (up 23.51% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 79.86 crore (up 14.99% YoY), while finance costs stood at Rs 32.27 crore (down 32.6% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit jumped 27.8% to Rs 356.20 crore on 14.5% rise in net sales to Rs 9,959.22 crore in FY26 over FY25.

R G Chandramogan, chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, said, Our focus on operational efficiency has successfully reduced our debt-to-equity ratio from 1.44 in FY 2023-24 to 0.68 in FY 2025-26 in two years despite significant investments and also strategic acquisition. This strengthened financial position provides the company with the flexibility to invest in future projects while continuing to reward our stakeholders.

He also added, Hatsun remains an industry outlier, delivering superior operating profits with efficiency. This success is driven by our market-leading consumer brands, namely, Arun, ibaco, Arokya, Hatsun, HAP Daily, and Milky Moo.

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Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY27, marking the first interim dividend for the financial year. Hatsun Agro has fixed 26 May 2026 as the record date for the dividend, which will be paid on or before 17 June 2026.

Hatsun Agro Product is one of Indias leading private dairy companies, with businesses spanning milk, curd, ice cream and other value-added dairy products under brands including Arun Icecreams, Arokya and Hatsun.

Shares of Hatsun Agro fell 2.18% to Rs 921 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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