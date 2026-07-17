Havells India consolidated net profit declines 16.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.48% to Rs 6518.19 crore

Net profit of Havells India declined 16.49% to Rs 290.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 347.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 6518.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5455.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6518.195455.357.159.45512.86575.49392.29469.75290.38347.72

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