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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India forays BESS segment in collaboration with Pixii AS

Havells India forays BESS segment in collaboration with Pixii AS

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

Havells India announced a strategic collaboration with Pixii AS, a Norway-based energy storage technology company, to develop and introduce advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for the Indian market.

The collaboration strengthens Havells position in India's evolving energy transition landscape by bringing advanced, modular battery energy storage technology to customers across small scale, commercial and industrial segments. By combining Havells' strong manufacturing base, extensive sales and distribution network, and deep understanding of the Indian market with Pixii's globally proven energy storage technology, the collaboration aims to enable reliable, efficient and scalable solutions that support India's clean energy transition.

As part of the strategic collaboration, the companies will work through a phased roadmap to establish a long-term Battery Energy Storage System ecosystem in India. These phases include understanding the market requirements through pilot installations for validation of commercial opportunities while also co-developing an all-in-one energy storage solution. Further, the collaboration will move towards local manufacturing of products in India and co-development of solutions tailored to Indian customers.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

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