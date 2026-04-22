Havells India gains after Q4 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 734 crore

Havells India rallied 3.15% to Rs 1,370.10 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 40.58% to Rs 734.24 crore on a 2.38% rise in revenue to Rs 6,687.68 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 932.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up 32.05% YoY from Rs 706.15 crore.

However, EBITDA declined 4.4% to Rs 728 crore from Rs 761 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.9% from 11.6% a year earlier.

On the segment front, switchgears revenue rose 6.42% YoY to Rs 735.79 crore, while cables revenue increased 14.04% to Rs 2,474.13 crore. Lighting & fixtures revenue was largely flat at Rs 438.04 crore, up 0.52% YoY. Electrical consumer durables revenue fell 2.04% to Rs 975.58 crore, while Lloyd Consumer revenue declined 19% to Rs 1,513.82 crore. Other revenue grew 48.80% YoY to Rs 550.32 crore.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 14.54% YoY to Rs 1,705.42 crore, while net sales rose 3.30% to Rs 22,465.56 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (600% of face value Rs 1 each) for FY26. The final dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid or dispatched within 30 days from the date of the meeting.

Havells India is a leading fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.