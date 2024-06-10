Havells India partners with Jumbo Group for kitchen appliances in UAE

The home appliance company has announced its entry into the kitchen appliances market through a strategic partnership with Jumbo Group, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE.

Havells India said that this alliance is set to bolster the companys product portfolio and market reach while enabling Jumbo Group to establish a significant presence in the Middle East. The partnership will see the launch of Havells India's premier kitchen appliances, including advanced mixer grinders starting with online availability on Jumbos e-commerce website followed by retail store distribution, it added.

As part of the tie-up, Jumbo will also undertake distribution to retailers in UAE to develop brand presence in MEA (Middle East & Africa).

Rahul Murgai, senior vice president, Havells India, stated, We are excited to announce our partnership with Jumbo as the distributor of Havells' Kitchen Appliances in Middle East. This collaboration not only marks a significant step in strengthening Havells' brand presence but also in expanding our channel reach to significantly enhance customer access to our innovative products.

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, said, With the growing demand for kitchen appliances, this partnership will allow us to provide our customers with the best products available, enhancing their lifestyle and convenience. Looking at the growing tech savvy customer base we start availability with e-commerce and then expand to retail stores ensuring that we provide maximum accessibility and convenience to our customers.

Havells India is a leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.

The home appliance company reported 24.09% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 448.86 crore on 12.06% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,434.34 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of Havells India added 0.04% to Rs 1,855.05 on the BSE.

