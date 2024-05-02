Havells India Q4 PAT jumps 24% to Rs 449 crore

The home appliance company reported 24.09% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 448.86 crore on 12.06% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,434.34 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, EBITDA climbed 20% to Rs 637 crore as against Rs 531 crore reported in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin increased to 11.7% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 10.9% registered in the same period last year.

The company stated that there was a positive start for summer products and some early signs of benefits from real estate uptick. Continued industrial & infrastructure led demand kept driving B2B revenue; sustained investments towards talent and digitization.

Revenue from Cable business was at Rs 1,789.55 crore (up 14.12% YoY), Switchgears revenue stood at Rs 651.28 crore (up 8.36% YoY), Lighting & Fixtures revenue came in at Rs 433.39 crore (up 4.85% YoY), revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables stood at Rs 910.37 crore (up 21.47% YoY) and other revenue was Rs 310.64 crore (up 22.09% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from Lloyd Consumer rose 6.02% to Rs 1,340.11 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 1,264 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Havells stated that switchgear delivered decent growth despite a higher base; cables and wires maintained its growth momentum with continued infrastructure led demand; there was a healthy volume growth in lighting though overall revenue was impacted by persistent price deflation.

ECD depicted growth driven by summer led demand; Lloyd progressed on growth and profitability; 2 years annual revenue CAGR stood around 30%. Cost saving and business efficiency measures in Lloyd reflected in improved margins, it added.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 18.44% to Rs 1,273.21 crore on 9.97% rise in net revenue to Rs 18,549.80 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the firm's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

Havells India is a leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.

The scrip rose 0.18% to currently trade at Rs 1,665.80 on the BSE.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 601.44 crore in fourth quarter of FY24, up 22.64% YoY from Rs 490.43 posted in Q4 FY23.