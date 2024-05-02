Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Havells India Q4 PAT jumps 24% to Rs 449 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The home appliance company reported 24.09% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 448.86 crore on 12.06% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,434.34 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 601.44 crore in fourth quarter of FY24, up 22.64% YoY from Rs 490.43 posted in Q4 FY23.
During the quarter, EBITDA climbed 20% to Rs 637 crore as against Rs 531 crore reported in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin increased to 11.7% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 10.9% registered in the same period last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company stated that there was a positive start for summer products and some early signs of benefits from real estate uptick. Continued industrial & infrastructure led demand kept driving B2B revenue; sustained investments towards talent and digitization.
Revenue from Cable business was at Rs 1,789.55 crore (up 14.12% YoY), Switchgears revenue stood at Rs 651.28 crore (up 8.36% YoY), Lighting & Fixtures revenue came in at Rs 433.39 crore (up 4.85% YoY), revenue from Electrical Consumer Durables stood at Rs 910.37 crore (up 21.47% YoY) and other revenue was Rs 310.64 crore (up 22.09% YoY) during the period under review.
Revenue from Lloyd Consumer rose 6.02% to Rs 1,340.11 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 1,264 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Havells stated that switchgear delivered decent growth despite a higher base; cables and wires maintained its growth momentum with continued infrastructure led demand; there was a healthy volume growth in lighting though overall revenue was impacted by persistent price deflation.
ECD depicted growth driven by summer led demand; Lloyd progressed on growth and profitability; 2 years annual revenue CAGR stood around 30%. Cost saving and business efficiency measures in Lloyd reflected in improved margins, it added.
On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 18.44% to Rs 1,273.21 crore on 9.97% rise in net revenue to Rs 18,549.80 crore in FY24 over FY23.
Meanwhile, the firm's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.
Havells India is a leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.
The scrip rose 0.18% to currently trade at Rs 1,665.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon