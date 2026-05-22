Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 7.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.39% to Rs 26.13 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 7.55% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.63% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 114.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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