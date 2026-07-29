Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 17.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 17.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 318.13 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 17.12% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 318.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 239.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales318.13239.08 33 OPM %13.4314.64 -PBDT44.6937.81 18 PBT40.8734.88 17 NP30.3825.94 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sugs Lloyd consolidated net profit rises 30.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sugs Lloyd consolidated net profit rises 30.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 9.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2026 quarter

The Phoenix Mills slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 297 cr

The Phoenix Mills slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 297 cr

AGI Greenpac rises after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY; EBITDA margin expands

AGI Greenpac rises after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY; EBITDA margin expands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak