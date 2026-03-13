Friday, March 13, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hazoor Multi Projects bags NHAI user fee collection contract in Karnataka

Hazoor Multi Projects bags NHAI user fee collection contract in Karnataka

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects said it has bagged a letter of award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection at the Chowlaggere fee plaza on NH-48, covering the Hassan to Maranahally four-laning stretch in Karnataka.

The contract, awarded through competitive e-tendering, also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and recouping consumable items. It is for a period of one year, with a total consideration of Rs 27.16 crore.

The order is awarded by a domestic entity. The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in NHAI, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

 

The project aims to ensure smooth toll operations and maintain facilities along the highway stretch.

Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in infrastructure and real estate businesses.

On the financial front, the company reported a 137.5% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.46 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations declined 15.7% to Rs 139.04 crore.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 0.69% to Rs 28.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

