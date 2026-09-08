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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects bags Pudhupatti fee plaza user fee collection contract

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Pudhupatti fee plaza user fee collection contract

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engaging as the Contactor for collection of user fee at H. Pudhupatti fee plaza at Km 39.760 of Salem to Vayembadi Section from Km 36.000 to Km 80.000 of NH-179A in the State of Tamil Nadu and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The broad consideration for the order is Rs 41.98 crore.
 

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 5:31 PM IST