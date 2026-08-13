Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit declines 97.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.53% to Rs 119.66 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 97.82% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.53% to Rs 119.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.119.66180.0284.4814.4092.9820.912.1019.510.3013.79

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