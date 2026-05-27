Hazoor Multi Projects consolidated net profit rises 92.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.50% to Rs 158.41 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 92.97% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.50% to Rs 158.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.78% to Rs 42.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.11% to Rs 579.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 637.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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