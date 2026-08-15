Hazoor Multi Projects secures Madangundi Fee Plaza toll collection contract

Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engaging as the contactor for collection of user fee at Madangundi Fee Plaza at design Ch. Km 12.300 at Four laning between Km. 0.000 to Km. 27.500 on NH-31 in the state of Jharkhand under NHDP Phase-IV on EPC mode and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items. The contract is valued at Rs 28.47 crore.