HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 305.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 27.75 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers rose 305.26% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.7523.7626.8527.484.532.512.480.531.540.38

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