HB Leasing &amp; Finance Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore
HB Leasing & Finance Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

