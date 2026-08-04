HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 6.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 10.09 crore

Net profit of HB Stockholdings rose 6.57% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.0910.1089.4089.218.748.698.688.597.957.46

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