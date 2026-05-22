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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net Loss of HB Stockholdings reported to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.86% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.360.28 29 2.581.51 71 OPM %-3188.89-2457.14 --438.37-614.57 - PBDT-11.80-7.36 -60 -12.49-9.84 -27 PBT-11.86-7.46 -59 -12.77-10.22 -25 NP-9.94-7.16 -39 -10.82-12.01 10

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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