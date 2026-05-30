HBG Hotels consolidated net profit declines 97.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 8.57 crore

Net profit of HBG Hotels declined 97.58% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.08% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.78% to Rs 28.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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