HBG Hotels consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of HBG Hotels rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.415.7617.3219.970.780.760.320.280.260.22

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