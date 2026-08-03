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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engg gains on bagging Rs 31-cr Kavach contract from ICF Chennai

HBL Engg gains on bagging Rs 31-cr Kavach contract from ICF Chennai

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

HBL Engineering added 2.36% to Rs 736.40 after it has received a contract worth Rs 31.49 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of On-board Kavach loco equipment (Version 4.0).

The contract is scheduled to be completed on or before 31 March 2028, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity. It also stated that none of its promoters or promoter group entities has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

 

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defence electronics and other products.

The company reported a 41.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.75 crore on a 27.0% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 604.12 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST