HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 41.79% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 604.12 croreNet profit of HBL Engineering rose 41.79% to Rs 63.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 604.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 475.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 194.27% to Rs 814.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 276.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.89% to Rs 3302.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1967.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales604.12475.58 27 3302.831967.20 68 OPM %12.3616.71 -33.7019.93 - PBDT85.4182.63 3 1157.29405.11 186 PBT70.7771.72 -1 1106.66360.92 207 NP63.7544.96 42 814.89276.92 194
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST