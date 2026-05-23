HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 41.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 604.12 crore

Net profit of HBL Engineering rose 41.79% to Rs 63.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 604.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 475.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 194.27% to Rs 814.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 276.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.89% to Rs 3302.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1967.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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