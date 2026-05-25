HBL Engineering Q4 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

HBL Engineering reported a 41.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.75 crore on a 27.0% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 604.12 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 70.77 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 71.72 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 33.04% YoY to Rs 546.38 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 410.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 297.25 crore (up 24.62% YoY), while employee benefits expense rose 23.28% YoY to Rs 59.86 crore. Meanwhile, finance cost declined 37.94% YoY to Rs 2.29 crore during the quarter.

For Q4 FY26, the companys electronics segment revenue jumped 229.95% YoY to Rs 178.93 crore, while the defence and aviation batteries segment rose 49.7% YoY to Rs 69.05 crore. Meanwhile, the industrial batteries segment posted revenue of Rs 344.62 crore, down 4.09% YoY during the quarter.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Re 1 each (100%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.

Shares of HBL Engineering fell 1.34% to Rs 763.90 on the BSE.

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