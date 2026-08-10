HBL Engineering slips after Q1 PAT declines 24% YoY to Rs 110 cr

HBL Engineering fell 3.41% to Rs 701.95 after the company reported a 23.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.08 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 143.27 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 6.0% YoY to Rs 638.03 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 149.46 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 193.62 crore in Q1 FY26. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 19.0% YoY to Rs 509.13 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 427.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 359.63 crore (up 7.6% YoY), while employee benefits expense rose 24.8% YoY to Rs 67.42 crore. Meanwhile, finance cost declined 14.8% YoY to Rs 5.41 crore.

For Q1 FY27, the companys electronics segment revenue jumped 26.0% YoY to Rs 227.31 crore, while the industrial batteries segment rose 7.3% YoY to Rs 361.94 crore. Meanwhile, the defence and aviation batteries segment declined 48.5% YoY to Rs 37.93 crore during the quarter.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.

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